Balikuda: A couple was killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle and dragged them for about 200 meters on Cuttack Nuagaon National Highway-55 in Jagatsinghpur district Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 am at Dengapola (Fakirpada) Square on National Highway 55.

The deceased were identified as Bichitra Behera (42) and his wife Limna Behera (39) of Balijori (Bagheipur) village under Balikuda police limits.

While Bichitra died on the spot after the truck ran over his body, Limna, who was critically injured and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur, succumbed during treatment.

According to the complaint filed by Bichitra’s elder brother, Pabitra Behera, the couple had left home for Jagatsinghpur at around 8 am on a motorcycle (OR 21E 4873).

They were returning after misplacing some documents when a potato-laden truck (WB 33C 1988) hit them from behind near Fakirpada, about 500 meters from Dengapola junction.

The truck dragged both victims along with the motorcycle for nearly 200 meters.