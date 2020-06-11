Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 136 new cases taking the total tally in the state to 3,386.

According to official sources, a 38-year-old COVID-19 positive woman passed away, bringing the death toll in the state to 9. The woman was undergoing treatment for psoriasis and was on immunosuppresant drugs. The cause of death is reportedly septic shock with multi-organ failure.

Out of the 136 new cases, 134 were reported from quarantine centres while two are local contacts.

Keonjhar district reported 8 cases, Jharsuguda 4, Khordha 17, Dhenkanal 3, Cuttack 7, Kendrapara 1, Nuapada 2, Gajapati 7, Kandhamal 15, Kalahandi 2, Ganjam 3, Puri 3, Mayurbhanj 9 and Sambalpur 1.

The major chunk of the cases were reported by ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Service personnel, 54 of whom tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,092. Official sources also reported 149 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,282.

