Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 5,303.

The Health and Family Welfare Department also reported a death due to the virus Monday.

“Regret to report that a 46 year old Covid positive Male of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital for Covid pneumonia,” the health department tweeted.

The latest death takes Odisha’s death toll to 15.

Out of the 143 new cases, 137 were detected from quarantine centres and six are local contacts.

Khurda district reported 16 cases, Nayagarh 13, Balasore 13, Cuttack 20, Jagatsinghpur 1, Angul 1, Dhenkanal 3, Bhadrak 4, Kalahandi 6, Keonjhar 2, Ganjam 32, Sundargarh 12, Kendrapada 10, Jharsuguda 1, Bargarh 1, Bolangir 1 and Sambalpur 5.

Additionally, two NDRF personnel who returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive for the virus.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,562.

Details to follow.