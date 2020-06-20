Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 179 new cases, taking the total tally in the state to 4,856.

Out of the 179 new cases, 150 were reported from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts,

Khurda reported 27 new cases, Angul 6, Nabarangpur 1, Jagatsinghpur 4, Cuttack 15, Bargarh 2, Bhadrak 5, Jajpur 3, Malkangiri 2, Rayagada 5, Keonjhar 18, Deogarh 1, Ganjam 57, Kendrapada 5 and Mayurbhanj 10.

Additionally, 18 NDRF and fire personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,543.

