Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours registered 2,617 fresh COVID-19 cases, said the Information & Public Relations Department Monday. With the fresh number of cases the total number of infected patients in the state reached at 2,353,30.

Out of the new cases, 1,521 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 1,096 were local contacts.

17 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with the total death toll in Odisha reaching at 924.

District wise breakdown: In last 24 hours Angul recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases, similarly Balasore 79, Bargarh 148, Bhadrak 49, Bolangir 109, Boudh 18, Cuttack 136, Deogarh 18, Dhenkanal 74, Gajapati 7, Ganjam 43, Jagatsinghpur 45, Jajpur 112, Jharsuguda 46, Kalahandi 44, Kandhamal 32, Kendrapada 132, Keonjhar 107, Khurda 506, Koraput 43, Malkangiri 67, Mayurbhanj 101, Nabarangpur 59, Nayagarh 38, Nuapada 58, Puri 79, Rayagada 26, Sambalpur 106, Sonepur 23 and Sundargarh 91. The state poll stands at 106 cases.

The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 32,051. With the recovery of 4108 patients Sunday, the total recovered cases reached 2,02,302. A total of 3482402 cumulative tests were conducted by the Heath Department of Odisha.

