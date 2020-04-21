Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported five new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of patients to 79 in the state. The Health Department of Odisha has informed about the new cases Tuesday morning.

The all five cases are from Balasore district.

With this, the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 53 while 25 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals till date.

Reportedly, a total of 11748 RT PCR tests and 4861 Rapid Antibody tests have been conducted so far in the state. Notably, 13 new cases were recorded Monday.

