Bhubaneswar: With new positive cases being reported in Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts, they have been declared as Orange Zones.

Ganjam has been classified as a Red Zone after a steep rise in cases.

Informing about the zone status to the collectors and district magistrates and municipal commissioner, Berhampur, additional chief secretary to the government, Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra in his letter vide letter no-10749 dated 07/05/2020 stated that all necessary stipulations by Government of India and Odisha government are to be followed scrupulously.

Notably, 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha Thursday, taking the total tally to 205. It has so far been the highest spike in a single day.

Of the 20 cases, 17 are from Ganjam and three from Mayurbhanj district. All are Surat returnees.

Of the nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, four were from Jagatsinghpur district and they were all Surat returnees.

PNN