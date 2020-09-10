Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 901,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,359,313 and 190,796 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,370,128, while the country’s death toll stood at 73,890.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379), Argentina (512,293), Chile (427,027), Iran (393,425), France (383,272), the UK (357,597), Bangladesh (331,078), Saudi Arabia (323,012), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (284,943), Italy (281,583), Iraq (273,821), Germany (256,433), Philippines (256,433), Indonesia (245,143), Ukraine (146,511), Israel (141,097), Canada (136,135), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,846), Ecuador (112,166), Kazakhstan (106,498), Dominican Republic (100,937) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (128,539), Mexico (69,049), the UK (41,683), Italy (35,577), France (30,805), Peru (30,123), Spain (29,628), Iran (22,669), Colombia (21,817), Russia (18,080), South Africa (15,168), Chile (11,702) and Argentina (10,658).

IANS