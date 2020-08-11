New Delhi: The Expert Committee on vaccine administration under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr. V K Paul will meet August 12, Wednesday to take key decisions on the procurement and distribution aspects of the coronavirus vaccine.

The meeting will also assess the logistical and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a tweet.

The Committee will adopt a multi-stakeholder approach involving all players such as the state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

“The Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration under the chairmanship of Dr. V K Paul, NITI Aayog will meet on 12th August to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement & administration of #COVID19 vaccine,” the Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally Tuesday inched close to 2.27 million after more than 53,601 cases and 571 deaths were registered with the total number of recoveries in the country crossing a record high of 1.5 million. The Ministry of Health credits its strategy of aggressive testing, tracking the treating those infected with the virus to the huge surge in recoveries in the country.

PNN/Agencies