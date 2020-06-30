Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 206 COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday, taking the tally to 7065. Of the 206 new cases, 192 patients were from quarantine centres while 14 contracted the virus locally.

While Malkangiri has reported the highest number with 36 COVID-19 cases, the other districts that have reported positive cases are Jajpur 28, Koraput 18, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack -17 each, Bolangir 16, Deogarh 15, Mayurbhanj and Khurda-seven each, Angul and Keonjhar- six each, Balasore five, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Sambalpur- four each, Ganjam and Jharsuguda-three each, Sundargarh two, Puri, Nayagarh and Boudh- with one each cases.

Additionally one NDRF personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Health and Family Welfare Dept reported the death of two COVID positive patients, both females, from Ganjam. One was 48 years old and the other, 39 with chronic kidney disease. The number of deceased in the state now stands at 25.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2087, and 4946 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

PNN