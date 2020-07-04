Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 495 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 8,601.

Death toll in the state reached 34 with five additional deaths, official sources said.

“Regret to inform that 5 Covid positive patients passed away while under treatment in hospital. 1. Male aged 51 years of Bhubaneswar, also suffering from Pleural Tuberculosis. 2. Male aged 64 years of Bhubaneswar, also suffering from Diabetes,” tweeted the health department.

“3. Male aged 50 years of Ganjam, also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. 4. Male aged 27 years of Ganjam. 5. Male aged 35 years of Ganjam,” it added.

Out of the 495 new cases, 355 were reported from quarantine centres while 140 are local contacts.

Ganjam district once again breached the 200-mark with 216 new COVID-19 cases, Khurda reported 50, Sundargarh 36, Mayurbhanj 28, Angul 24, Puri 18, Cuttack and Balasore each reported 13, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur with 12 apiece, Kendrapada and Nabarangpur each reported 11 new cases, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal 8 apiece, Gajapati 7, Sambalpur 6, Keonjhar, Koraput and Malkangiri 5 each, Sonepur and Bargarh 2 each, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Nayagarh each reporting 1.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,853.

