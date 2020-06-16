New Delhi: The Supreme Court observed Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation in India is worsening with each passing day and not improving. It said so while extending the parole of a Punjab based businessman accused in a drug racket case. The Supreme Court’s was hearing a criminal case involving Jagjit Singh Chahal. The accused in the case has sought extension of his parole ending next month.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and BR Gavai said that in a situation like this there is no point in overcrowding the prisons. Some of the other accused are either out on bail or are on parole.

“You see… the COVID-19 situation is not getting any better with each passing day. It is only getting worse in the country,” the bench told the Punjab government’s counsel who opposed the plea.

The bench perused the affidavit of Punjab government which said that the bail was granted to him in the case February 19. His appeal is to come up for hearing July 16.

“The parole is to continue until the appeal is heard and finally decided provided that the petitioner cooperates. The special leave petition is disposed of. Pending applications stand disposed of,” the bench said in its order.

Chahal, a prominent businessman, is also accused in a money- laundering case. He has also been booked for running a drug racket in Punjab. The top court had last month issued notice to Punjab government on the plea for its response.