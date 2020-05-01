Bolangir: After getting its first coronavirus infected patients with reports of two youths coming positive for the infection Friday, Bolangir district administration has swung into action.

Informing about the travel history of the two patients, Collector Arindam Dakua said these two affected youths of Likhiria village of Rushuda panchayat under Gudbhela block had returned home from Tamil Nadu March 17. They had spent 14-day long quarantine period. Then their swabs were collected and they tested positive for the infection.

Gudbhela block development officer (BDO), tehsildar and sub-divisional police officer have been directed to earmark sealing points and subsequently declare the village as containment zone. Containment zone guidelines will strictly be followed. Residents will not be allowed to go out of the earmarked area. The administrative officers will ensure the villagers get their essentials like vegetables, medicine etc at their doorstep. A list of the patients’ family members and their primary contacts is being prepared for their swab tests, informed Dakua.

Meanwhile, Rapid Response Team (RRT) reached Likhiria village to shift the patients to Bolangir COVID hospital.