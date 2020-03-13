Nayagarh: Coronavirus panic gripped the residents of Bhapur block in Nayagarh district, after a suspected COVID-19 patient, was shifted Thursday to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The man from Baldia Nuagaon village had returned home a few days back from Tamil Nadu. He developed the symptoms of fever, cough and a sore throat a few days back.

The man then visited a hospital in Bhubaneswar for a health check-up and returned home. However, the fever persisted for which he was admitted to the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) Thursday. Later on the man was shifted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar so that COVID-19 tests could be carried out.

When contacted SDMO of Nayagarh DHH Dr Sweta Mohapatra said, that the man has been sent to the state capital as it is a suspected case of coronavirus

