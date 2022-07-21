Bhubaneswar: With cases of coronavirus rising in Odisha, state Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra Thursday said that the government has taken necessary steps to resume vaccination beginning Friday.

According to Mohapatra, Odisha’s Covishield vaccines stockpile had depleted to 60,000 as of Wednesday. The state government received another cache of 3 lakh vaccines Wednesday night and later another supply of 4.8 lakh vaccines Thursday morning.

The fresh stock has been distributed among district administrations and the vaccination drive in the state should resume from Friday.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,03,191 Thursday as 1,196 more people, including 169 children, tested positive for the infection, 74 more than the previous day.

With the fresh infections, the state registered the highest single-day spike since February 12, when 1,539 cases were recorded.

PNN