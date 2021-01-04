Bhubaneswar: With the approval of Covishield and Covaxin, the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccines are likely to reach the state by January 30, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das said Monday.

“Discussion is going on between the Centre and the state government. As soon as guidelines for this purpose are issued, we will start the process for vaccination,” Das said. Asked when the vaccines will reach Odisha, the minister replied, “I strongly believe it is likely to reach by January 30.”

As per protocols, Covid warriors including frontline health workers including doctors will get the first dose of the vaccine. In the second phase, elderly persons will be administered the vaccine, he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said the state government is fully prepared to start the vaccination programme even at a short notice.

The Centre has approved two Covid-19 vaccines—Covishield and Covaxin. cent effective, Mohanty said.

So far as Covaxin is concerned, its third level clinical trial is underway. The preliminary report by experts claims that its quality is 90-95 per cent effective, he said, adding, the Centre has taken a decision to use Covishield in the first phase of vaccination.

“The Serum Institute has stocked nearly 5 million doses of such vaccine. But, our state can’t avail it directly. It will reach here through the Centre. It all depends on the share our state would get in future. We have already completed the dry run for which we can begin the vaccination programme here even at a short notice,” he claimed.

In July last year, CM Naveen Patnaik had talked to Serum Institute’s CEO who had assured him that vaccine would be provided to Odisha on priority basis. Senior officials said the state government has targeted to vaccinate 3.20 lakh beneficiaries, mostly healthcare workers in the first phase.