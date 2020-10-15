Digapahandi: A headmaster who worked as a COVID-19 warrior died of the infection at Phasiguda under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

The coronavirus victim has been identified as Purnachandra Padhi who had recently been promoted to the headmaster and transferred from Bamokei High School to Phasiguda High School September 14.

Speaker and Digapahandi MLA Surya Narayan Patro, Digapahandi block, chairman, Bipin Chandra Pradhan and many others including headmasters and teachers of schools across the block expressed grief and sorrow at the sad demise of the teacher and sent their deep condolences to the bereaved family.

When Ganjam district was reeling under the coronavirus caseload and was Odisha’s COVID-19 hotspot, he had been visiting door to door to make people aware of the infection and collect updates on people’s health condition.

He had developed a mild fever about 15 days ago and fell ill. Padhi was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur September 25. There his report had come out to be positive for COVID-19 and while undergoing treatment he breathed his last late Wednesday night.

People in the locality knew him for his dedication to his duty and affection to students.

PNN