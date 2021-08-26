Gurugram: Hundreds of cow vigilantes staged a protest against cattle smugglers in Haryana’s Gurugram Thursday and demanded the arrest of the smugglers who allegedly attacked cow vigilantes, leaving three of them seriously injured.

The incident took place Wednesday when three cow vigilantes, — Sunil Rawat, Rajbeer Singh and Tinku — were following some suspected cattle smugglers in a car in Ullawas village of Gurugram.

The suspects identified as Sheikh, Pravesh, Saddam and Balu, all residents of Haryana’s Nuh district, allegedly attacked the vigilantes, leaving them seriously injured.

Cow vigilante groups from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Yash Garg Thursday and sought strict action against the miscreants.

The groups in their memorandum demanded a gun license to one of the group members, free medical aid to the victims and the formation of a Special Task Force to nab cattle smugglers and to stop the illegal smuggling of beef.

“We will forward their demands to the government of Haryana. Action will be initiated against those guilty,” Yash Garg said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Deepak Saharan who was present with the deputy commissioner said, “A team of police is already investigating the matter and we have also received some lead inputs about the absconding criminals. They will soon be behind the bars.”

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.

IANS