New Delhi: The unshakeable resolve despite their bruised bodies have earned the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team wholesome praise. The cricket community lauded them after the team snatched an unlikely draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were among those who lauded the team for showing tremendous ‘fight and determination’. Hanuma Vihari (23 n o off 161b) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 n o off 128b) batted out the entire evening session on day five. It helped India draw the game. The duo wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs at the SCG. Hanuma Vihari was battling a hamstring tear and Ravichandran Ashwin had taken a few hard hits to his ribs during the partnership.

“Really proud of #TeamIndia! Special mention to @RishabhPant17, @cheteshwar1, @ashwinravi99 and @Hanumavihari for the roles they’ve played brilliantly. Any guesses in which dressing room the morale will be high? #OneTeam OneCause #AUSvIND,” Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the game highlighted the importance of players with varied temperament and skills.

“Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara, pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..Batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line… Almost 400 Test wickets don’t come just like that..Well fought india..Time to win the series,” Ganguly tweeted.

Former Australia skipper Ponting too was impressed with the way India fought back and didn’t let the Test slip away. “Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can’t wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND,” he tweeted.

The art of Test-saving batsmanship displayed by Vihari and Ashwin brought to mind the dogged resistance which was the hallmark of the batting of Rahul Dravid, who turned 48 Monday.

Congratulating India for their ‘extraordinary’ effort, the game’s governing body (ICC) wrote: “A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid. An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag termed the fight shown by India as ‘unbelievable’. “… Feel so so proud of the Team, Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable,” Sehwag said in a tweet.

Former India batsman and domestic heavyweight Wasim Jaffer too was effusion in his praise for an Indian team. “Even a half-strength, battled, bruised, injured, ridiculed, abused, bio-bubble fatigued India is difficult for a full strength Australia to beat at home. No praise high enough for this herculean effort. Told you this is a damn good team. Cherish it. #AUSvsIND,” he wrote.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull also hailed India’s ‘incredibale fight’ during the fifth day. “Some incredible fight shown today by @BCCI @cheteshwar1 @ashwinravi99 @Hanumavihari @RishabhPant17 and all involved in that performance throughout. Well done to my good mate @RaviShastriOfc. Long live test cricket… #INDvAUS #TestCricket #TeamIndia #fight,” Doull wrote.

India opener Mayank Agarwal, who was not considered for the third Test, praised his teammates for their resilience. “Never giving up. Neverbacking down from a challenge. Great character and resilience displayed by the team,” he tweeted.

India batsman K L Rahul, who was ruled out of the last two Tests and had to return from Australia after suffering a wrist injury, echoed the sentiment. “Unbelievable grit, determination and character shown by #TeamIndia. What an unbelievably spirited effort and some serious grind. Well done men. Test cricket at its best,” he wrote on his handle.

The fifth day also had its moment of controversy when a video surfaced showing Australia batsman Steve Smith scuffing Rishabh Pant’s guard marks during drinks break. Pant’s counter-attacking 97 had raised hope of a win at one stage.

“Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant’s batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana (But it didn’t yield any result),” Sehwag wrote.