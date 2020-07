Bhubaneswar: A Crime Branch team Friday interrogated deceased social activist Aditya Dash’s wife Bidyashree and other family members at his residence at Trilochan Vihar in Sundarapada area in connection with his mysterious death.

Dash’s body was found on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road station here July 7.

Later, the CB sleuths also visited the old-age home set up by Dash for enquiry. They interrogated the staff and inmates there.