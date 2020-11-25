Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Home Department Dibya Shankar Mishra Wednesday said that Odisha Crime Branch will take charge of the investigation of Pari death case that rocked the state.

The parents of the girl Tuesday attempted self-immolation in front of Odisha Assembly while the Winter Session 2020 was going on.

After being whisked away by the police from Odisha Assembly area where they had attempted self-immolation, they said they are at the end of their tether. Feeling dejected over the way the police and district administration are handling the case so far, they had decided to end their lives before the Assembly. “We are yet to get justice for our Pari. None is listening to our complaints. Instead of delivering justice to us, we are being harassed. There is no reason for us to live,” Pari’s father said.

Registering a murder case, the police are investigating into the case. Meanwhile, they had conducted a polygraph test on Pari’s parents, her uncle (father’s elder brother) and aunt (wife of father’s elder brother). The cops are now awaiting the reports to take further action.

It may be mentioned here that the five-year-old girl child was found dead at Jadupur village under Sadar police limits of Nayagarh district under mysterious circumstances June 14. Her body was recovered from a spot only 50 metres away from the place where she went missing June 23.

PNN