Bhubaneswar: Continuing its stir over the rising crimes against women across Odisha, the Opposition BJD Thursday announced that it will hold a protest in front of the South Western DIG office in Koraput July 26.

Addressing a press conference, BJD senior general secretary and spokesperson Pradeep Majhi alleged that the state’s BJP government has “utterly failed to ensure the safety and security of women across the state.”

“A 15-year-old girl was raped twice within a few hours in Malkangiri district this week. First, she was picked up and gang-raped by three miscreants. While returning home, she was again raped by a truck driver. Under the so-called double-engine government, such shameful incidents are taking place,” Majhi alleged.

Majhi also claimed that a nursing student from Raighar block of Nabarangpur district was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition Thursday after she was attacked by a miscreant in Jeypore Town.

“Following an FIR, the accused was brought to police station, but he was released. Soon after, the miscreant went to the victim’s village and tortured her. Later, she consumed poison and had to be rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” Majhi alleged.

Though the girl had filed an FIR at Jeypore police station in Koraput district, her grandfather filed another FIR at Raighar in Nabarangpur district.

“Under the so-called double-engine government, victims are being forced to file double FIRs, yet justice remains elusive. Frustrated by the lack of justice, the student tried to kill herself. According to the hospital authorities, the victim’s health condition is critical,” Majhi said.

“The BJD will continue its fight until women in the state are safe. Tomorrow, a fact-finding team of BJD will visit the undivided Koraput district and meet the double rape survivor,” he informed.

