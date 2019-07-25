Rourkela: A dreaded criminal was injured in an exchange of fire with the police at Suidihi village under Lathikata area of Sundargarh district Wednesday.

The injured man has been identified as Sunil Majhi.

According to Lathikata police, Sunil was wandering at Suidihi area in a suspicious manner. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the criminal, the police team reached the spot and attempted to get hold of him.

Meanwhile, Sunil opened fire at them in a bid to escape. In the ensuing encounter, he received a bullet in the right leg.

Majhi was initially rushed to Rourkela government Hospital and later was shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla for treatment.

Several criminal cases are pending against him at different police stations of the district.