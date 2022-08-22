Kendrapara: Floodwaters in the Mahanadi river system have receded in parts of Kendrapara district. However, as many as 56 villages in the district are still marooned. People are more panicked over entry of reptiles in various rivers. Crocodiles and snakes swarming in seven rivers like Gobari, Birupa, Paika, Brahmani, Kanthia nallah and Chitrotpala have become a cause of fear for residents. Reports of snakes entering houses came in from Aul, Rajna g ar, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapara, Marshaghai and Garadpur. Even crocodiles were found on farmlands. Cases of snakebite were also reported in some areas.