Bhubaneswar: Odisha observed ‘Boita Bandana’, a ritual in which miniature boats are floated in water bodies to mark the state’s maritime tradition, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the state, extended her greetings.

In a post on X, she said, On this auspicious occasion of the historic ‘Baliyatra’ and ‘Boita Bandana’, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the people of the country, especially to the people of Odisha. Baliyatra is a symbol of Odisha’s glorious maritime trade tradition and cultural heritage. I believe that by drawing inspiration from our glorious past, we will work together to build a developed India.

People from all walks of life participated in the festival as large congregations were seen at the Bindu Sagar Tank near Lingaraj temple and Kuakhia River in Bhubaneswar, Gadagadia ghat on the Mahanadi River in Cuttack and ponds in different places across the state.

In Puri’s Jagannath temple, the sibling deities of Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were adorned with the ‘Raja Rajeswari Bhesa’ or golden attire, on the occasion.

Kartik Purnima is one of the five occasions when the deities are adorned with the golden attire.

Around one lakh devotees visited the temple till 11 am Wednesday, authorities said.

Devotees have a darshan of the deities after taking a dip in the sea.

The temple administration, in anticipation of a huge rush, had kept the temple open for darshan the entire night Tuesday, an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said, adding the district administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, and others greeted the people on the occasion.

The festival marks the ancient maritime history of Kalinga, when ‘Sadhabas’ (traders) embarked on voyages to islands in Java, Sumatra and Bali in Southeast Asia for business. Their family members performed ‘Boita Bandana’ by floating small boats, wishing for their safe return.

The festival also marks the beginning of the annual seven-day open-air Bali Yatra in Cuttack, which highlights Odisha’s seafaring tradition.

The festival connects the present generation with the seafaring heritage of their forefathers, historian Anil Dhir said.