Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Friday said that while technology and global influences are changing the world, it is important to stay connected to cultural roots. He was speaking at the inauguration of Puri Literary Festival 2025 held in the Pilgrim City. “It is a great pleasure to be here in Puri—a city full of spiritual and cultural richness. This festival celebrates both our heritage and our future,” said the Governor. He said Puri is more than just a holy place; it represents the soul of India’s long-standing traditions. Referring to the concept of Samavaya, which means harmony and coexistence, he said the festival is a perfect space for discussion on how tradition and modernity can grow side by side. “The Puri Literary Festival does not treat our culture as something of the past.

Instead, it brings it to life and shows how it can guide us even today,” the Governor mentioned. Kambhampati lauded the festival for bringing together authors, artists, architects, thinkers, and young people. “This shows that we are not leaving our past behind. We are including it in our journey forward,” he added. He also spoke about India’s growing role in the world and said that progress should not only come from innovation and policies but also from our values. “Our strength lies in diversity, respectful dialogue, and dignity,” he said. Stating that the message of the festival is clear, Kambhampati said, “India’s cultural and literary heritage is alive, meaningful, and can shape the future. Ancient wisdom and modern ideas do not need to clash—they can work together.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a video message, congratulated the organisers and guests for making the festival a success. Puri MP Sambit Patra, who also addressed the gathering, said every word spoken at the festival would enrich literature and culture. President of the Puri Literary Festival Om Priyadarshi Chhotray also spoke on the occasion. The Adhyayan Foundation for Policy and Research (AFPR), in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Government of Odisha, and the National Book Trust (NBT), organised the first-ever literary festival from April 18 to 20. Held under the theme “Weaving Stories of Tradition, Transformation & Triumph,” the festival aims to bridge India’s rich literary legacy with contemporary thought through engaging sessions, cultural performances, and meaningful dialogues.