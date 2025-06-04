The CUET UG 2025 examination ended at 6pm June 3. It was held in more than 300 cities, both in India and abroad. The test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), began May 13 and followed a computer-based format with two shifts daily. CUET UG is a common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to various central, state, private, and deemed universities.

With the examination over, candidates are now looking forward to the answer key and results.

CUET UG 2025 answer key date

The provisional answer key is expected in the third week of June. Along with it, NTA will also release candidates’ response sheets on cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once out, students will be able to raise objections within a given window. After reviewing all objections, NTA will publish the final answer key. The CUET UG scores will be prepared based on this final version.

How to download CUET UG 2025 answer key

Follow these steps:

Go to nta.nic.in

Click on “Provisional Answer Key (CUET UG 2025)”

Log in using your CUET UG credentials

View and download the answer key

Match your responses with the key

CUET UG 2025 result date

Based on past trends, the CUET UG 2025 result is likely to be declared in July. The scorecard will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once released, students can use their scores to apply for admission or counselling at participating universities.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Result

Here’s how to check your score:

Visit nta.nic.in

Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link

Enter your application number and password

Download and save the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

PNN