Bolangir: Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed over large-scale tree felling in the name of several development projects in Bolangir district, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Eastern Zone bench in Kolkata has directed the district administration, the Forest and Environment Department and the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to take proactive steps to prevent indiscriminate tree cutting in the district.

The apex green body, which passed the order January 30, 2026, was hearing the PIL (113/2025/EZ) filed by Bolangir-based RTI activist and social worker Hemant Kumar Panda. The bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and environmental expert Ishwar Singh, directed the Bolangir collector, the divisional forest officer and the secretary of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to act with due vigilance and take preventive measures to stop illegal tree cutting.

The tribunal said that if specific complaints are raised again, the authorities concerned must take legal action.

Panda informed the NGT that official records obtained from departmental offices show about 4.45 lakh trees were cut down across the district over the past five years to pave the way for various projects. Of these, more than 15,000 trees were felled solely for road-widening projects.

He said the felled trees included old and environmentally vital as well as shade-giving species such as neem, peepal, banyan, mango, jamun and ashoka. Panda argued that had road-widening projects been planned and executed with due legal scrutiny and environmental safeguards, such large-scale loss of trees could have been avoided.

According to the petition, the extensive felling has led to rising temperatures, soil erosion, lack of roadside shade, a decline in birds and wildlife, loss of biodiversity and adverse impacts on rural life in the district. Panda stressed that development must maintain a balance with environmental protection.

In a press statement issued after the ruling, Panda said he would again seek legal remedy if indiscriminate and unscientific tree felling continues across the district in the name of road widening.