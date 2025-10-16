Bhubaneswar: People with disabilities are capable, creative, and contribute meaningfully to society.

This powerful message resonated at the 10th edition of ‘Dhwani’ – The Disability Film Festival of Diversity and Inclusion that concluded at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odisha Research Centre here, Wednesday.

The two-day film festival, organised jointly by the state Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department and voluntary organisation AAINA, celebrates a decade of promoting inclusion through cinema and art.

The concluding day marked the much-awaited announcement of winners across various film categories. In the One-Minute Film category, ‘Sakhyam’, directed by Ananya Kanungo, won the first prize for its impactful storytelling within a brief timeframe, while ‘Silence Vision’ by Abhinandan Satpathy bagged second prize.

Inthe Five-Minute Film category, ‘Tune of Life’ by Akash Manohar Fuke secured the first position, while ‘Beula’ by Suresh Kumar won the second prize, and ‘Issai: The Voice Unheard’ by Shamil Raj received the third prize.

The 30-Minute Film category showcased some exceptional narratives, with ‘Katty’s Katty’ (a story about two differently-abled friends) by Aditya Yadav bagging the first position.

Similarly, ‘The Way We Are’ by Daria Tchapanova stood second, while ‘Ashruta, The Unheard’ by Riddhibesh Bhattacharjee secured the third position.

Among the dignitaries present on the second day of the event were Principal Secretary to Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Arabinda Padhee, and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Bratati Harichandan.

The winners were felicitated with cash prizes and trophies during an award ceremony Wednesday. Earlier, inaugurating the event, City Mayor Sulochana Das emphasised that persons with disabilities are entitled to equal rights and facilities as per the Constitution.

“Our responsibility as a society is to create an environment that nurtures their inherent potential and ensures they are part of the mainstream,” she said. Eminent playwright Anant Mahapatra lauded the festival’s sustained efforts, stating that initiatives like ‘Dhwani’ play a crucial role in breaking stereotypes and encouraging social integration.

Former chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Lenin Mohanty highlighted the importance of positive communication and awareness building. He said, “Every individual has the right to express and raise awareness in their own way, and that voice must be positive and empowering.

” Attending the event as a guest of honour, renowned Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah shared her experience of learning from the resilience and strength of differently-abled people. She noted the growing role of media in amplifying their stories and inspiring inclusion.

Festival Committee chairman Jitendra Biswal opined that the word disability should not define limitations.

“There is no such word as disability; every person is differently capable. Awareness initiatives like ‘Dhwani’ are spreading the message of diversity and inclusion across the world,” he mentioned.

Altogether 37 shortlisted films were screened across competitive categories, one-minute, five-minute, and thirty-minute films, on the opening day.