Bhubaneswar: The department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) signed a MoU with Vision Empower Trust Tuesday to enhance digital learning in Science and Mathematics for visually impaired students across Odisha.

Present during the MoU signing were Niyati Pattnaik, Director of the Department; Bhaskar Raito (OAS-SAG), Additional Secretary; Basant Kumar Behera (OAS), Deputy Secretary; and Sannyasai Behera (OAS), Deputy Secretary.

PNN