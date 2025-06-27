Bhubaneswar: Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Nityananda Gond Thursday underscored the need for greater collaboration and the adoption of scientific, evidence-based strategies to combat drug abuse. He underlined the importance of rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals affected by addiction as key steps toward building a drug-free society. He was speaking as the chief guest at a state-level workshop organised by the department at Lok Seva Bhawan to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Gond said drug abuse is a global concern with serious impacts from family breakdown and financial strain to links with trafficking and organised crime.

Health expert Amrit Pattojoshi highlighted Odisha’s health-focused approach to combating drug abuse, which includes expanding treatment centres, peer-led support programmes, and family counseling initiatives. He noted that targeted medical interventions for high-risk groups, along with school-based awareness campaigns, are central to the state’s strategy to promote resilience, rehabilitation, and a healthier, drug-free Odisha.