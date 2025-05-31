Cuttack: A 44-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 at a private clinic in Cuttack Friday, Health department officials said. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Prashanta Kumar Hota said that the patient, from Thoriasahi area, had visited a private hospital in the City for treatment due to illness. Based on his symptoms, doctors advised a Covid test, which returned a positive result. He is currently in home quarantine.

After the patient was identified, a Health department team was sent for further investigation. “It has been confirmed that the infected person did not travel from any other state, and his condition is stable,” said Dr. Hota. Sources said that after Bhubaneswar, Covid has now started to reappear in Cuttack. Commenting on the development, Hota said Covid is being monitored in the Millennium City. He appealed citizens to maintain awareness and follow precautions in order not to get infected.