Cuttack: More than 48 hours have passed since the double murder of an elderly couple in Beleswar New Colony under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack but the Commissionerate Police still remains clueless about the accused involved in the case.

The police have sealed the house and imposed round the clock patrolling around the neighbourhood.

The elderly couple, Srinath and Bidulata Samal, was brutally murdered in their home December 12.

Four teams have been formed to nab the accused. Among which, two teams have been alerted in Berhampur and Jagatsinghpur while the other two remain in Cuttack.

According to DCP Akhileswar Singh, the investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Three persons were involved in the brutal murder case, including a woman, another police official said.

Reportedly, the daughter of the couple called the latter December 12 night. After her calls were unanswered, she sought the help of the neighbors and asked them to check on her parents.

Following this, the neighbours went to their home. The neighbours informed the cops who broke open the door and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The police suspects past enmity for the murder.

PNN