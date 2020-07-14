New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab has gone into self-quarantine after a senior parliament staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The BJD MP had July 10 attended the meeting of Public Accounts Committee at Parliament House here. A senior parliament staffer who attended the meeting was asymptomatic during that time.

On July 13, the officer tested positive for the deadly virus and following that all the members who had attended the meeting have been asked to go into self-quarantine till July 17.

“Around 17-18 members and CAG along with Parliament staff who were present there have been asked to go into self-quarantine. We will remain in self-quarantine till July 17,” said Mahtab.

When asked about his health, the BJD MP said he has been doing well at his house in Delhi.