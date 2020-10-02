Cuttack: As many as 182 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 60 of them were home quarantine cases, 47 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 75 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 358 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 182 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 217 recoveries (1 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/4m21vjRoue — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 2, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 12,409 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 9,906 have recovered. There are 2,452 active cases and 51 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,26,334 with the detection of 3,600 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 875. Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 48,217 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 33.48 lakh.