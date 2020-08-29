Cuttack: As many as 196 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 61 of them were home quarantine cases, 59 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 76 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 323 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district,196 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 118 recoveries (28th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/EZ8esGVuKg — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 29, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 4,571 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,718 have recovered. There are 1,828 active cases and 25 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 97,920 with the detection of 3,252 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 470.

As many as 1,987new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,265 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 58,813 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,70,910.