Cuttack: As many as 227 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 82 of them were home quarantine cases, 60 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 85 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 384 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 227 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 101 recoveries (3 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/ukDkeu7hca — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 4, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 5,796 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 3,811 have recovered. There are 1,956 active cases and 29 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,16,678 with the detection of 3,267 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 531. As many as 1,961 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,306 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 46,754 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 19.97 lakh.