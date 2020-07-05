Cuttack: As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Cuttack district in last 24 hours including 74 new cases only from CMC limits pushing the district’s tally to 813, state health department said Sunday.

A report of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said that out of the 74 new cases in the area 46 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centre while 28 cases were reported from home quarantine.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 94 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 74 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Active surveillance and sanitization of the concerned areas is underway. pic.twitter.com/aEZwV5vYtG — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 5, 2020

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the city increased to 166 while two death cases were reported in the city owing to the virus.

Meanwhile, with four deaths and 513 recoveries, Cuttack district administration now has 294 active coronavirus cases.

Notably, in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in CMC area, the city administration has announced a complete shutdown in its jurisdiction till July 17.

PNN