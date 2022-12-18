Cuttack: In a fascinating development, a 45-year-old Sarpeswar Shiva temple here at the Friends Colony is being raised four feet above ground to prevent flooding in the monsoon season.

According to reports, when it rains, water from drains flood the temple premises which is situated below the road level.

Following a decision by the temple’s managing committee to raise the temple to prevent flooding during monsoon which often led to disruption in the conduct of daily rituals, the services of a building lifting company of Haryana was hired.

The temple is being raised from its foundation using hydraulic screw jacks by the experts of the building lifting company. After nearly 22 days of work, the temple has been raised around 3.5 feet above the ground. Around a week’s time will be required to lift the temple by another six inches.

A trench of 2-3 feet in depth was first dug around both sides of the walls and piles are installed into stable bearing soil.

Hydraulic jacks have been then used to lift the house gradually. Depending on the condition of the structure it lifted rapidly or as little as a fraction of an inch per day.

A new concrete foundation will then built underneath once the temple is raised.

PNN & Agencies