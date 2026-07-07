Tihidi: A young man from Arjunabindha village under Pirahat police limits in Bhadrak district allegedly lost Rs 25,000 to a cyber fraudster who posed as a Crime Branch superintendent of police.

The victim, Trilochan Jena, alleged that the caller falsely claimed he was a Crime Branch SP from Bhubaneswar and threatened him with arrest, saying a criminal case had been registered against his Google account.

To intimidate the victim, the fraudster allegedly sent videos and images purportedly showing criminals being punished. He then demanded Rs 25,000 to “settle” the matter and shared a QR code for payment.

Fearing arrest, Jena transferred the money through PhonePe and Google Pay. After realising he had been duped, he lodged complaints with the cyber police station in Bhadrak Sunday and the Economic Offences Wing Monday.

Police are investigating the alleged cyber fraud.