Chandbali: Out of many fishing boats that were caught in the storm formed in the Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, 31 boats managed to come ashore by Friday afternoon. Yet, many numbers of boats are feared to be still in the storm.

Out of 31 boats, 11 arrived at Dhamara fishing jetty, 12 and 8 boats reached Chandanipala and Kalinali fishing jetties respectively. All the 31 boats are said to belong to West Bengal.

Sources said, the district administration can’t reach other boats in the sea following inclement weather condition. The administration would not be able to get information that the fishermen in the boats have sufficient amount of foods or not.

Following the instruction of the district administration, extension officer of fishery department, additional tehsildar, marine police reached various jetties and gathered information about the West Bengal’s boats. Reports said, marine gusty wind drove the boats towards Dhamra Port.

Notably cyclonic storm Bulbul will make landfall in West Bengal and Bangladesh November 10. The effect of the cyclonic storm will also show its moderate effect in the coastal districts of Odisha.

However, the district administration alerted marine fishermen not to venture into the sea in the wake of the cyclone warning by the Met department.

The administration has also asked revenue and other department officials in coastal areas to maintain strict vigil on cyclone movement round the clock.

Block Development Officer (BDOs) of Dhamnagar has been instructed to evacuate seaside villagers to safer places. Even as the authorities sounded caution, residents of the coastal villagers were told not to panic.