Chandbali: A fishing boat capsized near Dhamra estuary in Bhadrak district late Friday night owing to heavy winds and high waves under impact of cyclone Bulbul.

Nine fishermen and staff aboard the boat somehow managed to swim to Kalibhanja Dian jungle and are still waiting there for their rescue.

The overturned boat is believed to be owned by a fisherman of Dhamra area.

Meanwhile, local tehsildar, Dhamra police and marine police have launched a joint rescue operation. An ODRAF team has also been roped in.

According to latest reports, they have not been able to reach the stranded fishermen and staff. Gusty wind is making the rescue operation difficult, said a source in the local administration.

It may be mentioned here that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had been repeatedly asking fishermen to come back to shores by November 8 (Friday) owing to cyclone Bulbul. That said, many are still suspected to be at the sea.

Friday, several dozens of fishing trawlers from West Bengal were guided to Dhamra amidst heavy winds and high sea.

