Badasahi: While cyclone Bulbul has bid adieu to the state, it has left a trail of devastation across the coastal belt. Among the worst affected are farmers who have lost acres of standing crops.

Hundreds of farmers of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district recently staged a protest demanding compensation. Under the leadership of former MLA Ganeshwar Patra the farmers submitted a memorandum to the collector over the issue through Badasahi BDO.

In the memorandum, the farmers alleged that hundreds of acres of crops have been damaged in cyclone Bulbul induced rains and demanded for compensation after a thorough investigation by block officials.

It may be mentioned here that heavy rains were experienced at several places of the district November 8. The rains, coupled with gusty winds, did considerable damage to the vegetable and other crops that were in their harvesting stage.

PNN