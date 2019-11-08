Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ over Bay of Bengal has gained enough strength and has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, regional centre of India Meteorological Centre said Friday.

Under impact, several districts of coastal Odisha including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are expected to receive intense rainfall from the afternoon of November 8, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said. IMD has issued yellow warning (be updated) for these districts until 8:30am of November 9.

IMD also has issued Orange Warning (be prepared) for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur until 8:30am of November 10. It has also predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, at a few places over districts of south coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal and at isolated places over rest districts of interior Odisha during the same period.

Cyclone Bulbul currently lays centered at south-southeast of Paradip, 490 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

It is very likely to intensify further till early morning of November 9 and move nearly northwards. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara in Bangladesh across Sunderban delta during the early hours of November 10 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Under influence of Bulbul, strong wind speed reaching 35– 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast. It is very likely to increase becoming squally winds with speeds reaching up to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by afternoon of November 8 along and off Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Gale winds with speeds reaching up to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely from around noon of November 9 along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter. Puri and Ganjam districts are likely to experience squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over next 36 hours.

Gale wind speed reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 140 kmph is prevailing over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal around the system centre. It is very likely to increase gradually and become 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by early hours of November 9 over northwest adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal for subsequent 12 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

Sea condition is rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast and it will become high to very high November 9 and 10. It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal till November 8 evening and will gradually become very high to phenomenal over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal from November 8 evening for subsequent 48 hours, and very rough to very high over northeast Bay of Bengal from November 9 morning for subsequent 48 hours. Sea condition is phenomenal over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal around the system centre. It will be phenomenal to very high over these areas for subsequent 24 hours.

IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations. It has asked fishermen to not venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and deep sea area of westcentral and north Bay of Bengal from Friday till further notice.

The state government and the special relief commissioner (SRC) have asked the farmers to take steps to protect crops and store harvested paddy a safe places.

All schools and Anganwadi centres remained closed for the day Friday in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts in view of the rough weather.

SRC PK Jena said the schools would continue to remain shut Saturday in nine vulnerable districts, including Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action force (ODRAF) and one of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby in each of these districts, while adequate fire services personnel have also been deployed in these areas for necessary operations, Jena added.