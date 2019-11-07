Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. However, there is no threat for Odisha as it is likely to move north north-westwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, a bulletin released by Met department stated Thursday.

However, due to effect of the cyclone a number of districts in Odisha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

‘Bulbul’ is currently centered over east central Bay of Bengal and is continuing to move northwards at a speed of 13 kmph, a Met department bulletin said.

Its present location is Lat.14.7 degree North and Long. 89.3 degree East about 680 km south-southeast of Paradip, 780 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 810 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

The districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and at a few places over the rest districts of coastal Odisha are expected to be receive heavy to very heavy rainfall starting Saturday onwards. These districts have been issued yellow warning while orange warning has been issued for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur. Similarly, ‘yellow warning’ has been issued for Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts. Isolated places of these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Fishing has been suspended November 8 onwards over Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till November 11.

PNN