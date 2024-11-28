Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a weather alert for Odisha, forecasting light to moderate rainfall and a rise in night temperatures over the next few days due to a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours and move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting Sri Lanka. According to IMD, districts across the state will experience light rainfall from Thursday for three days. Coastal and interior regions are expected to witness scattered rain, particularly in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. While the storm poses no direct threat to Odisha, weather officials have advised caution due to the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in several areas during the night and early morning hours. The system will also cause squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over the west-central Bay of Bengal until the evening of November 29.

IMD has also warned that the minimum temperatures in Odisha are likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius during the next three days, particularly in the coastal and interior regions. While light to moderate rainfall is expected in the districts mentioned above, dry weather will prevail in the remaining parts of the state. IMD has urged residents to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions, particularly during foggy conditions in the coming days.