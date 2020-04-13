Angul: All the weekly and daily vegetable markets in Angul district reopened Monday. However, the administration kept a close watch and enforced social distancing norms in a strict manner.

The opening of the markets came as a huge relief to the customers as they were being fleeced by middlemen. With the opening of the markets, the customers will now be able to buy vegetables from the farmers at cheaper rates, said sources. Since the imposition of lockdown, the middlemen were selling vegetables at exorbitant rates, they informed.

“Considering the problems farmers and consumers were experiencing, the decision to reopen the markets was taken,” informed Angul SP Jagmohan Meena.

The vegetable vendors were also asked to display their produces maintaining social distancing. Some of them were relocated to nearby open spaces. Meena informed that all the IICs in the district have been asked to personally supervise how the markets function and to enforce social distancing very strictly.

The weekly vegetable market also reopened here Monday for the first time since the imposition of the lockdown. There were sufficient police personnel present to supervise the sitting arrangements of the vendors. Police were seen asking the customers and the vendors to maintain social distancing in a proper manner.

