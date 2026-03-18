Bhubaneswar: Following the successful declaration of Maa Kochilei Haat at Rasulgarh as a single-use plastic-free market, Damana Haat and VSS Nagar Haat in the City are now set to follow suit, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed Tuesday. The market committees of both haats have expressed their willingness to transform their markets into single-use plastic-free zones. Representatives of the market committees, including the presidents and secretaries, met BMC Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das and Deputy Commissioners Priyanka Mallick and N Ganesh Babu to discuss the initiative. Following the meeting, BMC has begun the process to implement the plan.

Officials said all necessary steps will be taken to make Damana and VSS Nagar markets completely free from single-use plastic within the next 15 days. As part of the initiative, traders in the markets will be sensitised during the first week through awareness programs conducted with the help of voluntary organisations.

In the following week, strict action will be taken against those found selling or using single-use plastic. BMC teams, along with the designated agencies, will regularly visit the markets to ensure compliance and provide support to traders so that the practice of avoiding single-use plastic continues in the long run. The market committees have also assured authorities that they will encourage traders and customers to strictly follow the ban.