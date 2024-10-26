RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains and winds triggered by cyclone ‘Dana’ has played a spoilsport on the vibrant preparations for Diwali in the Capital city, even as roadside diya sellers are staring at a dip in sales. For ages, local porters and artisans set up their stalls ahead of the festival of lights in and around the City.

The earthen lamps are considered to be an essential part of the festive decor, but with the adverse weather conditions, many of these vendors are struggling to keep their businesses afloat. “For the traditional diya makers, Diwali is a big opportunity for their source of income,” said Priyabarat Sahoo, a trained artisan in pottery. “But with the rains, many of the diyas are getting damaged. People aren’t coming out to buy because of the weather and its affecting the sales terribly.” Ashok Kumar Sahoo, a diya seller at Maa Kochilei Haat here, with over two decades in the trade, said, “I usually sell a few thousand diyas every season. I’m not even sure if I’ll be able to sell half of it this year. We’re constantly covering our shops to prevent water damage, but profits seem uncertain.”

Many local artisans and sellers, like Sahoo are concerned not only with the weather but with the long-term decline in demand for traditional earthen diyas, which now face fierce competition from decorative lights and battery-operated lamps. “The festive season is when we make a little extra, but the forecast for this cyclone has dampened business. I’ve been selling earthen lamps for many years, and now they seem to be losing their craze. People nowadays prefer fancy lights over hand-crafted lamps,” he added. With India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for heavy rains and possible flooding in coastal areas and parts of Twin City, customers are increasingly turning to online options, impacting local vendors further. Concerns have also emerged about a possible shortage of traditional diya sellers in the City, which could affect the cultural essence of the festival.