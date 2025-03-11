A terrifying video is going viral on social media, showing a group of children skipping using a dead snake as a rope in a park. While most people get scared just by hearing the word snake, these children are seen playing with it in a carefree manner. The video has left viewers shocked, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

The incident took place in a park where some children were playing. They stumbled upon a dead snake in the bushes. Instead of reacting with fear like most people would, they came up with a “mischievous” idea.

Holding the dead snake like a rope, they started skipping with it. Laughing and having fun, the children competed with each other to see who could jump the longest. Someone present at the scene recorded the video and shared it on social media, leaving users both amused and concerned.

Australian Aboriginal children use dead python as a skipping rope in Woorabinda, Queensland pic.twitter.com/1VfIdL3hIs — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) March 10, 2025

As the video went viral, people reacted in different ways. One user commented, “We used to do similar things in childhood, but this is next-level heroism!” Another wrote, “What are these kids going to grow up to be?” Others expressed concern, warning that a dead snake could carry harmful bacteria, posing health risks.

While some people saw it as an innocent display of fun and carefree play, many users emphasised the need to educate children about potential dangers. It is important to note that even a dead snake can carry infections, so such risky games should be avoided.